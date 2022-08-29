Floodwater enters in Qubo Saeed Khan in Qambar-Shahdadkot

LARKANA: Flash floods have wreaked havoc in Qambar-Shahdadkot district and water from a broken drain in Balochistan has entered into Qubo Saeed Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Flood torrents have submerged hundreds of villages and Kachi Pull town in Qambar-Shahdadkot district.

Floodwater has submerged a portion of Shahdadkot Khuzdar Motorway. M-8 motorway has been closed for traffic at Kachi Pull.

Powerful currents of hill torrents in Kachho have submerged the area and increasing pressure over protective dykes.

The residents of the area leaving their homes to move towards safer places to avoid flooding in case of breach in the protective embankment.

It is to be mentioned here that thousands marooned people have taken shelter at protective dykes in Sindh to avoid the deluge of epic proportion.

This year’s floods are comparable to those of 2010 — the worst on record — when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

Much of Sindh is now an endless landscape of water, hampering a massive military-led relief operation.

Comments