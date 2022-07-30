Floodwater enters in Sindh, submerges 50 villages in Kachho

LARKANA: Another flow of water of flash floods from Balochistan has entered in Sindh within three days and wreaked havoc in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, and second stream of floodwater, has entered in adjacent Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

“Thirty more villages in Kachho and link roads have submerged in the water, as total of drowned villages in the hilly region has reached to 50,” according to sources.

The people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge at hills and protective dykes to save their lives,” local sources said. “An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village was died of a health condition, while failing to get medical help.

People’s Party MPA of the area, Mir Nadir Magsi visited flood affected areas and protective embankments. “A relief operation is being launched to remove stranded people by boats,” Magsi told the media.

