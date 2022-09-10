Floodwater from Manchar Lake inundates Bhan Syedabad

SEHWAN: The flood water released from Manchar Lake amid rising levels has entered Bhan Syedabad after having inundated several villages in the union councils of Wahur, Arazi, Dal, Bubak and Jaffarabad in Sehwan taluka, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the floodwater released from Manchar Lake through deliberate cuts has entered Bhan Syedabad town while residents are building a dyke in an attempt to prevent floodwaters from entering the city. The grid station at Bhan Syedabad also submerged.

Indus Highway at Sehwan and multiple link roads are also submerged, disconnecting multiple villages in Dadu and Sehwan areas.

According to NHA sources, the highway is submerged under flood water near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah and Sehwan toll plaza. The water level on the location is around 3- feet, they added.

Meanwhile, Johi city is facing a threat of deluge as unidentified men made a breach in the Johi Branch in flooding, it emerged on Saturday.

The town’s hundreds of residents are trying to plug the breach on their own to save the city from sinking in floodwater.

Floods have caused massive devastation in Sindh as the death toll on Saturday reached 621, injuring 11,563 people, while 16,18,602 homes have been damaged Since June 1 this year.

According to NDMA, a total 49,564 cattle have been reported dead amid the floods while over 1,618,602 homes have been damaged. Crops on 45,82,044 acres of land has been destroyed due to the natural disaster.

