Floodwater from India to enter in Pakistan today: PDMA

LAHORE: Floodwater released from India, will enter in Pakistan today, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab said in its alert on Thursday.

India has released 180,000 cusecs of water in Ravi, following widespread rains in upper catchment areas of Chenab and Ravi rivers.

Chenab has been in medium flood at Khanki and Qadirabad headworkers, the PDMA said.

India has released water in Ujh and Tawi rivers, tributaries of Ravi and Chenab.

Fresh releases of river water from India and widespread rains in the catchment areas have increased the possibility high flood levels in River Chenab and Ravi.

Flooding in Ravi will affect Narowal, Lahore, Shekhupura, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Jhang distrits.

A flood flow in Chenab River passing through Khanki and Qadirabad headworks, PDMA said.

Administrations of districts at the course of Ravi and Chenab, have been directed for advance arrangements to tackle any emergency situation, PDMA said.

The Flood Forecasting Division of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that River Chenab at Qadirabad, Jhelum at Mangla and Ravi at Jassar have been in medium flood.