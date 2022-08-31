Floodwater poses threat to Dadu, other major towns

DADU: Balochistan floodwater after leaving a trail of devastation behind now moving towards Dadu, a district headquarter city and one of the main cities of the area with a real threat of drowning for the city, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, it has been decided to cut the Main Nara Valley (MNV) Drain at Dur Muhammad Abro village, for which machinery has also been deployed to the spot. Several major settlements including Kakkar, Phulji, Piaro Goth, Seeta are feared to be submerged in the floodwater along with Dadu.

The people of the area are resisting the cut and have protested to become human shield in front of the machinery to prevent the cut to the MNV drain.

A red alert is expected to be issued for evacuation from Dadu.

The floodwater of MNV drain exerting pressure on Juhi, where large number of local volunteers are engaged in strengthening the ring dyke to prevent advancement of the floodwater.

Earlier, the floodwater after overtopping the Indus Highway, had advanced towards Juhi and surrounded the town from all four sides.

An earlier report said that after breach in the MNV drain, the floodwater had entered in the Degree College, hospital and also entered in around 100 houses in the New City Colony near the college in Juhi.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy has said that 253 people have been rescued with boats from Gozo village of Dadu district. In the late night rescue operation, rescued persons shifted via helicopters to safe place.

Four dead bodies among five persons drowned in Sehwan, have been retrieved, according the navy spokesman. Moreover, an evacuation operation has been underway at Meeran Maachhi and Raees Jamal Hassan Goth. Flood victims being provided medical facilities, ration items, food and other essential items, Pakistan Navy spokesman added.

Comments