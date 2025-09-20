Floodwater sweeps away another portion of M5 Motorway

JALALPUR PIRWALA: Another portion of the Multan-Sukkur M-5 motorway has been swept away by the rushing water of the riverine flood in the region, officials said on Saturday.

CTO Multan has said that a breach has developed in the eastern patch of the M-5 sweeping a portion of the motorway.

Earlier, the western portion of the motorway was also carried away by the strong currents of the floodwater.

“Motorway Police and the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) staff has been present on the spot with machinery”.

The Sutlej River water’s strong currents rushing to Chenab. “Stones are being pitched in the breach to bring down the water flow,” motorway officials said. “The M-5 motorway has been closed for traffic from Multan to Jhangra,” road officials added.

The NHA on previous Sunday said that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia also confirmed that the M5 Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

He said that PDMA Punjab, NHA and the concerned authorities are taking steps to save the motorway. Sandbags and stones are being used to save the motorway from major erosion points.