Florence Pugh celebrates snowy birthday with beau, pals

Florence Pugh celebrated her 30th birthday on the ski slopes with her partner, Finn Cole, and close pals during a snowy holiday. Along with dear friends Emily and Emily in Paris star Ashley Park, she marked the milestone with an exciting trip to the French Alps.

The actress posted a carousel of pictures and videos from the birthday vacation on Instagram, capturing memorable moments with her loved ones. The Midsommar star revealed that Ashley had flown in covertly to surprise her for the occasion; the post featured the group enjoying both the après-ski festivities and the slopes.

Following a day of skiing, Florence was spotted having a great time with her friends and her Peaky Blinders star beau while wearing a bright purple snowsuit.

“Category is… cosplay @florencepugh iconic moments on the Alps,” Ashley wrote in a touching caption. She continued, “Celebrating soulsister Flo with this sweet group of angel humans every day, and especially this birthday as she steps into this next chapter of life with as much power and glee as she radiates… ‘twas a heavenly time.”

“You’re as real as it gets Flo, I’d relearn to ski for you any day!” she concluded.

“But.. but.. when do we get to live with each other forever?” the Don’t Worry Darling actress wrote in a lighthearted response. Ashley’s co-star Lily Collins, the lead of Emily in Paris, added, “Dyingggggg,” in the comments.