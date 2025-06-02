Florence Pugh Net Worth 2025: Rising Star’s Wealth and Career Achievements

Florence Pugh, a burgeoning talent in Hollywood, has already secured an Oscar nomination, a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and a series of high-profile projects, despite being early in her illustrious career. Her net worth mirrors her meteoric rise to stardom.

Currently, Pugh is generating buzz for her performances in Dune: Part 2 (2024) and Thunderbolts (2025), alongside her bold fashion statements and past high-profile relationships. With a promising trajectory, she is poised to remain a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for years to come.

Here’s an in-depth look at Florence Pugh’s net worth and the milestones that have defined her ascent.

How Did Florence Pugh Rise to Fame?

Florence Pugh’s acting journey began earlier than many realize. She debuted in 2014’s The Falling, sharing the screen with Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams while still a student. She swiftly built her resume with roles in Lady Macbeth and Marcella in 2016. By 2018, her talent earned her a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Her breakthrough arrived in 2019, a pivotal year marked by three standout films. Pugh led Fighting With My Family, which premiered at Sundance, captivated audiences in Ari Aster’s chilling Midsommar, and portrayed Amy March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. Her performance in Little Women earned her an Oscar nomination, cementing her status as an A-list actress. Her role as Yelena Belova in Black Widow and the Hawkeye series further solidified her as a versatile, household name across genres.

What Is Florence Pugh’s Net Worth in 2025?

Florence Pugh’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands at an impressive $8 million. For a 29-year-old actress, this figure underscores her remarkable achievements in a short span. Given her rapid ascent, her wealth is expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Why Does Florence Pugh’s Voice Sound Unique?

Pugh’s distinctive low, raspy voice stems from a childhood condition called tracheomalacia, which led to frequent hospitalizations and prompted her family to relocate to Sotogrande, Spain, for a warmer climate. This condition, which can cause chronic bronchitis and respiratory issues, has become a defining trait, setting her apart from her peers and adding depth to her performances.

Did Florence Pugh Study Acting Formally?

Pugh never attended acting school. Reflecting on her path, she once noted, “I wanted to go to drama school, but when I got the part in The Falling, I got an agent, so it seemed a good idea to work. I always did a lot of singing and dancing, so I am glad it worked out that way. I would like to study stage acting at some point, though.” Her natural talent and early opportunities paved the way for her success.

How Much Did Florence Pugh Earn for Black Widow?

The exact amount Pugh earned for her supporting role in Black Widow alongside Scarlett Johansson remains undisclosed. Given her estimated net worth of $1.4 million in 2021, her salary likely ranged in the hundreds of thousands. With her rising prominence, future MCU projects are expected to command significantly higher pay.

How Much Did Florence Pugh Earn for Midsommar?

Details about Pugh’s compensation for the A24 horror film Midsommar are not public. Produced on a modest $9 million budget, her salary was likely in the tens to hundreds of thousands, reflecting the indie nature of the project.

How Much Did Florence Pugh Earn for Little Women?

Pugh’s earnings for her Oscar-nominated role in Little Women (2019) are also undisclosed. With a reported net worth of $700,000 in 2020 and the film’s $42 million budget, her salary likely fell in the tens to low hundreds of thousands. Her financial growth in the subsequent years highlights her increasing marketability.

How Much Did Florence Pugh Earn for Don’t Worry Darling?

By 2022, Pugh’s star power had surged, leading to her starring role in Don’t Worry Darling. Reports suggest she earned $700,000, though director Olivia Wilde has contested this figure. If accurate, this amount would indicate a significant pay gap, as co-star Harry Styles reportedly earned $2.5 million for a smaller role. Fans hope this disparity is merely speculation and that Pugh was fairly compensated.

How Much Did Florence Pugh Earn for Oppenheimer?

While exact figures for Pugh’s role in Oppenheimer are unavailable, her smaller part in the ensemble cast likely earned her a salary in the low seven figures, reflecting the film’s large budget and her established status.