Thunderbolts’ Florence Pugh Talks MCU Camaraderie and Upcoming Projects

Florence Pugh is cementing her status as a Hollywood powerhouse, with her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles gaining significant attention. In a recent Who What Wear cover story, the Thunderbolts actress addressed a popular fan query about whether an MCU group chat exists.

“If it exists, I’m annoyed because I’m not in it,” Pugh quipped during a quick-fire Q&A, adding playfully, “But if there is one, I bet it’s full of jokes, memes, great GIFs, and fun banter.” Her response, while not confirming the chat, offered fans a peek into the MCU cast’s off-screen dynamic.

Florence Pugh is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday, set to hit theaters in 2026, with her return as Yelena Belova generating major buzz. Asked which MCU co-stars she’s thrilled to see back, she enthusiastically said, “All my friends! Every single one. I was as excited for their return as I was for mine.”

Pugh first entered the MCU in 2021 as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, portraying Natasha Romanoff’s adopted sister, played by Scarlett Johansson. That same year, she reprised the role in Hawkeye, where Yelena faced off with Clint Barton, mistakenly blaming him for Natasha’s death.

This year, Pugh shined in Thunderbolts, leading a team of anti-heroes and earning praise for her performance, further solidifying her MCU prominence. Beyond Marvel, she’s been lauded for roles in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan alongside Timothée Chalamet and in We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield. While the Marvel group chat remains a mystery, Florence Pugh’s star power is undeniable.