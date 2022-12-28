Flour crisis persists in Sukkur, per kg price crosses Rs130

SUKKUR: Flour crisis has deepened in Sukkur, as the commodity is being sold between Rs130 to 140 per kg in the area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Sukkur. The price of flour in the wholesale market has reached Rs120 per kg while the same is being sold between Rs130 to 140 per kg in the open market.

Meanwhile, a 10-kg bag of flour was being sold for Rs1,1300 in the local market, which was being sold at Rs900 few days earlier.

On the other hand, the per kg flour price has reached Rs125 to 130 in Quetta, Balochistan.

The prices of flour touched sky-high in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan while the commodity was not available in most shops across the province.

The price of a 20-kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500. Meanwhile, a 50-kg bag of flour was being sold between Rs6,000 to 6,500 in the local market.

