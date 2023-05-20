Flour crisis worsens in Karachi amid wheat shortage

Karachi: The flour crisis worsened in Karachi because of the wheat shortage in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

As per details, the flour mills have just two days of wheat stock remaining, and the flour mills will stop their operations as the there will be not enough wheat to continue their operations.

The price of wheat has also hiked up by Rs 6 in the wholesale market, which will increase flour prices as well.

The flour mills association has stated that due to scarcity of wheat, the price of 100kg wheat has reached Rs 12300.

They said that the Sindh government has backed off from their written agreement. The agreement stated that the Sindh government will leave a ban on taking wheat from Sindh to Karachi after May 15.

Earlier, the flour crisis intensified in Karachi following a dispute between the flour mills association and the Sindh food department.

The Chairman of the flour mills association said that 70 per cent of Karachi’s flour mills run out of wheat and no one from the Sindh government has contacted them.

He said that the remaining 30 per cent of flour mills have 3,000 to 4,000 bags of wheat available which is not enough to fulfil even five per cent demand of the metropolis.

The food department revealed that the price of flour in Karachi can go up to Rs200 per kg. Only 10 per cent of the city’s flour supply can be maintained, while all flour mills are closed due to the unavailability of wheat to the millers.