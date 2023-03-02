Flour mills announces strike for indefinite period

KARACHI: The flour mills association has announced to observe strike for an indefinite period and declared the government responsible for an expected flour shortage in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The association’s spokesperson said in a statement that six flour mills were ‘illegally’ sealed by the authorities in Karachi and Nawabshah yesterday. The association demanded the government to reopen the floor mills and the provision of cheap and standard wheat.

The owners announced to close flour mills across Sindh until their demands are met.

An office-bearer of the flour mills association, Chaudhry Yousuf, said that they will provide cheap flour in Karachi after getting the wheat stocks. He added that they will not purchase the ‘substandard’ wheat stocks from the Sindh government.

He said that they sold flour at Rs95 per kilogram in January across Sindh, whereas, the government’s quota is insufficient for the mills. The new wheat is being available in the markets at Rs120 per kilogram.

Chaudhry Yousuf said that the quota will be ended on March 10 and the flour prices will go up again if restrictions are imposed on the movement of wheat stocks in Karachi.

