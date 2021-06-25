Flour mills call off strike after assurance from finance minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Friday announced to end countrywide strike after their meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin remained successful, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad announced that flour mills have decided to end countrywide strike after finance minister assured them of removing their all reservations.

Finance minister has assured of removing new sales tax imposed on bran (Chokar) in the federal budget 2021-22, he said while talking to media.

PFMA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf had announced a two-day countrywide strike in the first phase of their protest starting Thursday against the turnover and sales taxes imposed by the government.

He threatened that the millers will go on strike for an indefinite period from the 30th of June if their demands are not accepted. The millers demanded of the government to withdraw the recently imposed 17 per cent GST on bran (Chokar).

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday decided to withdraw the proposed 17 per cent sales tax on chokar (bran).

A spokesperson of FBR in a clarification said the income tax rate on the turnover of flour mills will remain at 0.25 per cent. He maintained that the omission in the Finance Bill-2021 will be corrected via an amendment.

Earlier today, the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association called off their strike on Friday after successful negotiations with the federal government.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced that the Oil Tankers and Contractors Association has called off their strike after successful talks with the Petroleum Division.