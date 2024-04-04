Flour price drops by Rs16/kg in Karachi

KARACHI: In a sigh of relief for the masses, per kg flour price in Karachi has dropped by Rs16 in the city’s wholesale market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The per kg flour is being sold at Rs106 per kg in Karachi’s wholesale market, after a drop in per kg wheat by Rs5 to Rs87 in the city.

The 50kg flour sack is being sold at Rs5,300 in Jodia Bazaar.

Despite a drop in the price, the Karachi commissioner has not issued a revised list while the commissioner had fixed per kg rate of flour at Rs123 for Ramazan.

On March 23, a shopkeeper in Karachi’s Jodia Bazaar, the country’s oldest and biggest wholesale market of essential goods, faced a penalty for selling flour at ‘lower price’ than the official rate.

Karachi Wholesaler Grocers Group (KWGG) lamented the fines imposed on the retailer, threatening of a shutter-down strike against the ‘injustice’.

A team of Deputy Commissioner visited market and checked the prices and food items being sold at various shops in Jodia Bazaar on Saturday. During the inspection, the DC found a retailer selling cheaper flour.