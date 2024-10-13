Flour price hits Rs2,200 per 20kg in Karachi

Karachi residents are compelled to buy expensive flour as the price of 20kg bag has hit Rs2,200 in the metropolis, ARY News reported, quoting the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag in Karachi has reached as high as Rs2,200, making it the most expensive in the country. In the past two weeks, the price has surged by Rs200 in the city.

In Hyderabad, a 20-kilogram flour bag is priced at Rs2,000, while in Khuzdar, it is being sold for Rs1,950, and in Islamabad, it is available for Rs1,946.

The price of 20 kg flour bag in Rawalpindi stands at Rs1,933, and in Quetta, it has reached Rs1,880.

In Bannu, the 20-kg flour bag is sold for Rs1,850, in Larkana for Rs1,840, and in Peshawar and Sargodha, the price is Rs1,800. In Sialkot, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala, the price remains around Rs1,800.

Meanwhile, in Sukkur, the price is Rs1,780, and in Multan, it is Rs1,733. Lahore and Faisalabad are seeing slightly lower prices, with a 20-kilogram flour bag costing around Rs1,700.

Earlier, the federal government abolished a 5.5 percent advance income tax after successful talks with the flour mills owners.

The development came after the government formed a committee to negotiate with the flour mills association as they announced and held a strike against the advance income tax imposed in the budget 2024-25.

The negotiations successfully concluded, resulting in the abolition of the tax by the government and consequently the withdrawal of the strike by the mills owners.