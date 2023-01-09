Flour price reaches Rs160/kg in Quetta

QUETTA: The price of flour continues to rise in Quetta, as the latest rate of the commodity has reached Rs160/per kg in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The price of the 10-kg flour bg has reached Rs1,600 in the area, while a massive flour shortage has also hit the Quetta utility stores despite the government’s subsidized flour scheme.

Balochistan food department said quota of wheat will be given to the flour mills till January 10 after which the price of the flour will come down in the market.

The flour mills association said that 25 thousand bags are required for 18 flour mills daily in Quetta. They urged the government to arrange 9 to 10 lac four bags on daily basis.

The mills associations further said flour will disappear from the market in few days, if wheat was not provided to them.

