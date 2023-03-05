Flour price reaches up to Rs2,800/20-kg bag in Quetta

Amid a shortage of flour, the 20-kg bag of flour is being sold between Rs2,640 to 2,800 in Balochistan’s capital of Quetta, ARY News reported.

The price of flour is skyrocketing in Quetta due to the shortage of commodities. Sensing the opportunity, the profiteers have become active and selling the flour bag of 20kg between Rs2,640 to 2,800 in Quetta and its adjoining areas.

The residents of Quetta said that they are unable to get the flour at the government’s fixed rate and are compelled to buy the commodity at an excessive price.

The residents of the area have demanded of the provincial government to take action against the profiteers and ensure the availability of the flour.

Meanwhile, the President of Flour Mills Association Balochistan, Nasir Agha said the supply of wheat to the mills is suspended for the last ten days.

“Masses are paying the price of the incompetence of the Balochistan food department,” he added.

