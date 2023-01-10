Flour price starts decreasing in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: After the release of the subsidised wheat quota by the Punjab government, flour prices started decreasing across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As the flour crisis skyrocketed in several cities in the country, the provincial government increased the wheat quota to meet the demand for flour which resulted in a reduction in the price of the flour across the province.

According to the food department, the price of a 15-kilogram bag of flour is reduced from Rs 2200 to Rs 1900. Furthermore, the quota of private wheat increased to 4900 Metric Ton.

It was learnt that the flour prices and maida (fine flour) will be reduced further from tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Sindh government released subsidised wheat quota to the flour mills, resulting in lowering the flour prices in open markets.

The flour price has reduced up to Rs10 per kilogram in Karachi’s open markets after the Sindh government released subsidised wheat quota to the flour mills.

In the open market, the rate of per kilogram of wheat went down from Rs130 to Rs120. According to the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association, the prices of chakki and fine flour were also reduced.

The chakki flour price is reduced from Rs160 to Rs150 per kg.

