Flour price up by Rs330 per 20kg bag

LAHORE: The flour mill owners on Monday jacked up subsidised flour price by Rs330 to Rs1,310 per 20kg bag, ARY News reported.

According to Flour Mill Owners Association, the price of wheat flour has increased by Rs16.50 per kg. The new prices will come into effect from Wednesday, according to mill owners.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday the wheat flour price increased on an average by 7.51% nationwide to Rs106.38/kg in the week that ended on September 15 compared to Rs98.95 in the prior week which ended on September 8.

Earlier, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim expressed fear of a flour crisis across the country and inflated prices up to Rs200 per kilogram.

While talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, KWGA Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim revealed that the country is likely to witness a flour crisis in the coming days. He said that the flour prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs200 per kg.

Ibrahim blamed the Sindh government for the expected flour crisis as it fixed the support price for wheat up to Rs4,000 per maund seven months before the new crop.

