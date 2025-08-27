Flour prices surge, dealers warn of further hike

PESHAWAR: Flour prices have sharply increased across the city, with a 20-kilogram bag now costing up to Rs300 more, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting dealers.

According to local flour dealers, the price of flour per kilogram has risen by Rs15 to Rs20. A 20kg bag of mixed flour is now being sold at Rs1,800, while fine flour has reached Rs1,900.

Dealers attributed the price hike to large-scale wheat hoarding, saying stockists have purchased bulk quantities directly from farmers and stored them, creating an artificial shortage in the market.

They also warned that flour prices may rise further if hoarding continues and government intervention is delayed.

Meanwhile, in Punjab wheat and flour prices are increasing at an alarming pace, with the cost of wheat rising by Rs. 300 in just the past week to Rs. 3,100 per 40kg (maund).

Wheat has become nearly Rs. 1,000 costlier per 40kg, while flour prices have risen by around Rs. 500 per 20kg bag over the past month.

The sudden hikes have sparked widespread concern among consumers and traders alike, with many attributing the volatility to the Punjab government’s abrupt decision to withdraw from regulating the wheat market.

Critics argue the move has created space for hoarders and speculators to manipulate prices, further fueling inflationary pressure on staple foods.