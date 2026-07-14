Flour sellers agree to reduce prices

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday warned that flour mills must sell the flour at government rates otherwise, their shops, chakis, and superstores will be sealed, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting with office-bearers of the Jodia Bazaar Traders Association, the Karachi Atta Chakki (Grinding Mill) Association and representatives of superstore owners at his office.

It was decided in the meeting that traders of Jodia Bazaar, owners of Atta chakis (grinding mills) and superstores would also implement the decision taken in a meeting jointly by the Commissioner, Karachi and flour mill owners to reduce the ex-mill price of flour by Rs. 8 per kilogram.

The Secretary of the Jodia Bazaar Traders Association, and the General Secretary of the Karachi Atta Chakki Association assured the meeting that, in line with the decision of the administration and flour mill owners, Dhai Number Atta 2.5 number), fine flour, and chakk’s flour would all be sold at prices reduced by Rs8 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, representatives of superstores also assured the Karachi administration that they would implement the administration’s decision.

The meeting was attended, among others, by the Assistant Commissioner of Headquarters.

Deputy Director of the food department and all deputy commissioners participated via video link.

The commissioner directed all deputy commissioners to strictly ensure the enforcement of the reduced flour prices in their respective districts.

The meeting also decided that the monitoring of floor prices will be tightened, while the commissioner assured that the benefit of reduced floor prices will be passed on to citizens at all costs.

According to the decision, the ex-mill price will be Rs. 125, while the retail price will be Rs. 130. Meanwhile, fine flour will be sold at Rs. 140, and chakki flour will be sold at Rs. 145.