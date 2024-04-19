Fly Jinnah launches another international route

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, has announced another non-stop route between Islamabad and Muscat, starting from May 10, ARY News reported.

The new route will initially start with a frequency of two weekly flights connecting both cities.

The Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said that following the successful launch of international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of third international route from Islamabad to Muscat, the capital city of Oman.

This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value driven air travel domestically and internationally, he added.

With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline serves five major cities in Pakistan i-e Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

This new route adds to Fly Jinnah’s growing list of international destinations, complementing the existing flight route to Sharjah, UAE.