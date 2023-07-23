Fly Jinnah launches Quetta-Islamabad flights

ISLAMABAD: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s budget-friendly airline, has commenced its operation on a new route between Quetta and Islamabad, connecting both cities with five weekly flights, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the airline commenced its operation on new route between Quetta and Islamabad from today (July 23).

Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson stated that the introduction of this new route will offer passengers a fresh opportunity to travel conveniently between the two cities.

The carrier will operate modern Airbus A320 aircraft on the route.

Apart from boasting more spacious seating arrangements than typical economy cabins, Fly Jinnah offers passengers a remarkable and personalised journey.

The onboard menu of the Sky Cafe presents an array of delectable snacks, sandwiches, and other culinary delights at highly affordable prices.

The carrier operates flights connecting the five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.