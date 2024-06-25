FlyDubai launches flights to two destinations in Pakistan

FlyDubai has announced the launch of flights to Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan starting from 1st July 2024.

Flights to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE) will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB).

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said, “Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai.

Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network.”

flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. In addition to Islamabad and Lahore, the carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot.

As Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad is well-known for its delightful combination of modernity and natural beauty and features plenty of museums and beautiful parks that visitors can explore.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, “flydubai’s new daily services to Islamabad and Lahore will offer our customers from the UAE and Pakistan with more convenient and reliable options for travel. As our flights will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, we are confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience with our onboard product.”