‘Flying’ deer stunned the internet in this jaw-dropping video

The thrill of seeing animals in a rainforest is unrivaled, and wildlife lovers have always been in awe of their power and alacrity. And now a jaw-dropping video of a ‘flying’ deer is round on social media.

The video was shared by Twitter handle WildLense Eco Foundation.

The deer is seen leaping as high as the height of a man as it attempts to cross the road at a lightning speed. The jump was so high as it seems like the animal is moving through the air. Then it safely landed on the opposite side and managed to hastily escape into the wilderness.

A buzzing sound heard in the background adds to the awe of watching the animal. As the camera pans, a man also seen in the video is also stunned by the deer’s act.

And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….@ParveenKaswan

Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB — WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022 The video has amassed more than 41,000 views so far.

