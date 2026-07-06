KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting to address the rising issue of bird strikes on aircraft around Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

The Commissioner emphasized that immediate measures will be taken to tackle the hazard of bird strikes.

To achieve this, the meeting directed authorities to strictly prevent garbage dumping around the airport and ensure continuous cleaning of the area.

A specialized committee was formed during the huddle, comprising the district administration, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Cantonment Boards, and the Airport Authority.

This committee is tasked with taking preventive measures and launching initiatives to stop waste disposal in nearby stormwater drains (nullahs).

The committee will actively monitor the situation and implement strategies to halt garbage dumping in the water channels surrounding the airport.

On the occasion, the Commissioner instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs)—particularly DC East—to strictly enforce the ban on waste disposal near the airport and maintain constant cleanliness.

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During the briefing, airport authorities presented a review of the areas surrounding Thado Nallah, Chakor Nallah, and Habib University.

In response, the Commissioner ordered the immediate and complete removal of garbage from Chakor Nallah and adjacent sites, stressing that the cleanup must be effective at all costs.

The meeting also reviewed complaints regarding residents of nearby apartments throwing trash directly into Chakor Nallah.

The Commissioner directed DC East to address these complaints on a priority basis.

Additionally, the newly formed committee will bind all apartment associations within a two-kilometer radius of the airport to ensure their residents stop dumping waste in public spaces.