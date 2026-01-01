Flying taxis set for 2026 takeoff as UAE and China lead the race

Commercial “flying taxi” services using electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft are set to launch in 2026, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China leading the global race.

Toyota-backed Joby Aviation, based in the U.S., is leading the push for air taxis in Dubai. The company has secured an exclusive, six-year agreement with Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority, intending to mitigate the city’s increasing traffic problems. Notably, an hour-long drive from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah could be cut to just 10 minutes by air, with anticipated fares reportedly beginning at around 350 dirhams (which is about $95).

Joby showcased its capabilities at the Dubai Airshow in November with a 15-minute demonstration flight. The five-seat aircraft features two large cockpit screens and ample legroom. Meanwhile, rival U.S. firm Archer Aviation plans to launch its own service in Abu Dhabi later in 2026.

The UAE government is vigorously pioneering regulations to position itself as a cutting-edge technology hub.

China is also moving quickly in the flying taxi race. Drone maker EHang has received the country’s first air operator certificates for its EH216-S eVTOL, clearing the path for commercial service.

EHang plans a full-scale launch soon, starting with autonomous tourist flights. Moreover, the two-seated aircraft flies without a pilot. Instead, it will fly to preset destinations.

China is heavily backing its “low-altitude economy,” which operates below 1,000 meters, through significant subsidies as it seeks to dominate this sector.

This push has spurred competitive action, with U.S. President Donald Trump signing an executive order in June to speed up the commercial deployment of eVTOL aircraft. As part of this U.S. response, Joby announced in mid-December its intention to increase its domestic production to four aircraft per month by 2027.

“We’re confident now is the right time to invest in the equipment, facilities, and people required to accelerate production,” said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt.

While Japan is also equipping for flying taxis through partnerships involving ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, services there are anticipated to launch in 2027, lagging behind the rapid rollouts in the UAE and China.