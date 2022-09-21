FM Bilawal asks UN to formulate action plan to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the United Nations (UN) to formulate an action plan to combat Islamophobia and called for convening a global dialogue on countering Islamophobia as a state policy.

Addressing High-Level Meeting on Effective Promotion of the Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities in New York on Wednesday, he asked United Nations to formulate an action plan to combat Islamophobia.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said India, the once secular country, is transforming into a Hindu supremacist state at the expense of its Muslim and Christian communities. He said RSS’ hate-filled Hindutva ideology has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against India’s two hundred million strong Muslim minority, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister said India is pursuing a policy to transform the Muslim majority into a minority in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said there is complete silence on the issue by the international community.

He said Pakistan calls on the international community to hold the Hindu supremacist government to account for its anti-Islam agenda.

FM Bilawal said Pakistan is committed to safeguarding the rights of minorities. He said the Kartarpur corridor established by Pakistan for the Sikh community reflects Pakistan’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and interfaith harmony.

