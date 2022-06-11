FM Bilawal Bhutto directs repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in Syria

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the authorities to ensure immediate repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria after Israeli forces resorted to bombardment at Damascus airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, flight operation in Syria was suspended due to severe damage to Damascus Airport due to airstrikes by Israeli forces. Nearly 160 Pakistanis are trapped in Syria due to suspension of flight operations.

In a statement, the foreign minister directed the Pakistan Embassy in Syria to ensure immediate repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

On the other hand, Pakistani Embassy confirmed that it has contacted all Pakistanis stranded in Syria. “Arrangements for repatriation of all Pakistanis will be completed soon,” the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flight operations to Damascus after the Israeli forces resorted to bombardment at the Syrian capital’s airport.

According to the national flag carrier spokesperson, PIA cancelled flight PK-135 from Karachi to Damascus which was scheduled to take off on Friday morning.

Similarly, he said, a flight PK-136 was due to bring 169 passengers from Damascus; however, the flights were cancelled due to the runways being completely inactive.

“Both runways are inactive due to bombing at the Damascus airport that led to complete suspension of (flight) operations there,” Spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khand said in a press statement.

