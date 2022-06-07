FM Bilawal Bhutto in self-isolation after possible Covid-19 exposure

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has entered self-isolation after his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock tested positive for the coronavirus during Pakistan visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Foreign Minister has gone into isolation and will perform official duties from his residence. He will get himself tested for Covid-19.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is cutting her visit to Pakistan short after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued by her ministry, Baerbock took a test after she noticed that she had lost her sense of taste at lunch. A rapid antigen test she took in the morning had been negative, it added.

Baerbock, who met earlier Tuesday with her Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, has cancelled all further dates of the trip, which also included stops in Greece and Turkey, the ministry added. However, it is unclear when she will return to Germany.

German news agency quoted ministry spokesman Christofer Burger as saying that a member of Baerbock’s family had tested positive on Saturday, but the minister had had little contact with that person and had tested herself frequently since then.

