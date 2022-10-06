FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for Germany on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday departed for a three-day official visit to Germany at the invitation of his German counterpart.

Bilawal will hold meetings with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other dignitaries besides interacting with the media.

“The focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the FO statement said.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education, and is a major investment partner.

“The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany,” the FO statement added.

Earlier in June, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had visited Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

