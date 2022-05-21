FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches China for two-day diplomatic tour

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached China on a two-day diplomatic tour on Chinese counterpart Wang Yi’s invitation, ARY News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached China for a two-day tour along with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and other high profile diplomatic officers.

The youngest-ever Pakistani Foreign Minister would hold a detailed meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. The two FMs would discuss trade and diplomatic affairs, said a spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

It added that matters pertaining to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would also be discussed at length. Road and Belt initiative Flagship project would also be discussed, it said.

The FM had visited the USA for two days where he participated in the United Nations debate on Food security and met with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

Also Read:FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to leave for maiden China visit tomorrow

He also held a press conference where he, in response to a question, said that he ‘totally defends ex-PM’s visit to Russia.’

“It will be wrong to blame Pakistan over Russia’s visit. We are tired of facing back-to-back wars. Our children and women have been martyred and now we think that war is not the solution to any issue,” he had said.

Comments