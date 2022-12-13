FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches New York on week-long official visit

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached New York on a week-long official visit with “multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements” in New York and Washington DC, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Foreign Office (FO), the foreign minister will meet United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a “high-level debate” at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” on Dec 14.

FM Bilawal Bhutto will then host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China from December 15-16 in New York.

“Agenda of the Conference includes discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments,” the FO added.

The foreign minister will then travel to Washington DC on December 19 where he will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage with think-tanks and the media.

During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development.

FM Bilawal Bhutto will also share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change, and sensitize his interlocutors on the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan of the Government of Pakistan.

