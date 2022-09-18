FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches US to participate in UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reached Washinton to participate in 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) beginning September 20th in New York, ARY News reported.

Ambassador of Pakistan to United States Masood Khan welcomed Bilawal Bhutto upon his arrival in the US capital.

The foreign minister had to depart for New York yesterday (Saturday) from Samarkand – where the latter was staying for SCO summit – but missed his flight.

PM @CMShehbaz will participate 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will be accompanied by FM @BBhuttoZardari & other members of the Cabinet. 🗓 19-23 September 📍New York#UNGA #PakAtUN77 pic.twitter.com/bdUQsr3p3w — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 18, 2022

During his stay, Foreign Minister Bilawal would meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Diplomatic sources told ARY News that the meeting has been scheduled through diplomatic channels and this would be the third ministerial level contact between Pakistan and the United States since the change of the government in Paki­stan in April this year.

Foreign Minister Bilawal would be part of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation to 77th UNGA session.

