FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on his 1st Germany visit on October 6

Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would depart for his first trip to Germany as the FM on October 6, ARY News reported.

Foreign Ministry sources have told that Bilawal would visit Germany on his German counterpart Bundesminister des Auswärtigen’s invitation.

The PPP leader would meet with important German officials and discuss matters of mutual interests.

Earlier in June, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO), the German Foreign Minister visited Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

During the visit, the two Foreign Ministers held delegation-level talks on the entire range of bilateral matters and exchanged views on regional and global issues. The German Foreign Minister also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

