FM Bilawal Bhutto to embark on two-day Saudi Arabia visit today

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today, the Foreign Ministry office told, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to meet with his Saudi counterpart.

Bilawal Bhutto would also chair the political and security council of the Supreme Coordination Council. The statement read that the FM would also meet with the General Secretary of the GCC.

The PPP Chief would also address local KSA media and meet with other Saudi officials. The tour would be focused on enhaving Pak-Saudi relations, the statement added.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) is likely to visit Pakistan in the third week of November, diplomatic sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan on November 21. The Saudi PM would is expected to announce an additional bailout package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.

A special Saudi security team will visit Pakistan to scrutinize the security situation ahead of the visit, sources said.

Sources say that the MBS visit would also mark the initiation of hefty Saudi investments in Pakistan, and multiple Saudi petroleum agreements would also be finalized. An agreement on the establishment of an oil refinery by KSA is also expected amid the visit.

