MBS Pakistan visit: FM Bilawal to leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Wednesday) to give final touches to arrangements for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad Bin Salman’s (MBS) visit to Pakistan later this month, quoting diplomatic sources reported ARY News on Tuesday.

A well-placed source in the Foreign Office told ARY News that FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave for Riyadh on November 9 (Wednesday) where he will hold meetings with his Saudi counterpart and other officials.

MBS Pakistan visit

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) is likely to visit Pakistan in the third week of November, diplomatic sources said.

According to diplomatic sources, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad Bin Salman would visit Pakistan on November 21. The Saudi PM would is expected to announce an additional bailout package of $4.2 billion for Pakistan.

A special Suadi security team will visit Pakistan to scrutinize the security situation ahead of the visit, sources said.

Sources say that the MBS visit would also mark the initiation of hefty Saudi investments in Pakistan, and multiple Saudi petroleum agreements would also be finalized. An agreement on the establishment of an oil refinery by KSA is also expected amid the visit.

KSA would also assist in the establishment of a modern oil refinery in Gawadar, the sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on October 28 said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud would soon be visiting Pakistan.

