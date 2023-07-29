FM Bilawal Bhutto to undertake official visit to UAE tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates tomorrow (Sunday), ARY News reported quoting Foreign Office.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Both leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the foreign office stated.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the brother of President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In Dubai, the foreign minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of wax figure of the first Pakistani personality, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds.

The foreign minister’s upcoming visit reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership.