FM Bilawal Bhutto arrives in US on private visit

New York: After concluding his maiden Japan visit, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday reached USA on a private visit, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the foreign minister will stay in the USA for a period of one week where he will hold important conferences being arranged by the US think tank.

The foreign office is also making efforts to arrange between FM Bilawal Bhutto and US diplomatic officials, say sources.

The foreign minister is visiting USA on a special invitation from US think tank, they say.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently visited Japan on a four-day visit where he held meetings with Japanese leadership, business executives and the Pakistani diaspora.

During the meetings, the matters related to bilateral cooperation in trade and investment came under discussion. He also addressed a function organized by the Pakistani diaspora in Tokyo.

FM Bilawal said Pakistan and Japan have the potential to increase bilateral trade in diverse sectors for mutual benefit. The foreign minister said both countries can benefit from investment in agriculture and livestock.

