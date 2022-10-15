FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari draws UNSC’s attention to alarming situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has written a letter to the president of UN Security Council (UNSC) and the UN Secretary-General (UNSG) to draw their attention to the alarming situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), ARY News reported on Saturday.

In his letter, the Foreign Minister especially highlighted India’s ongoing unlawful measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and its continued denial of the right of self-determination to the people of IIOJK.

He recalled that the unilateral measures by India since 5th August 2019 in IIOJK were in blatant violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

FM Bilawal Bhutto underscored that India was making expeditious moves to register 2.5 million new voters in IIOJK before the upcoming local elections in the region, to further alter the demographic make-up of the occupied territory.

Calling upon the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate cognizance of Indian illegal actions, he emphasized on making concerted efforts to promote a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Resolutions and the wishes of Kashmiri people.

FM Bilawal Bhutto demanded of the world body to remind India that Jammu and Kashmir remains an internationally recognized dispute and prevail upon it to let the people of IIOJK determine their own future.

The foreign minister reiterated that the only legal basis for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was the implementation of relevant UN Resolutions which call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

