FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari embarks on official visit to Germany

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Germany on a five-day official visit today to attend Munich Security Conference-2023, said the Foreign Office in a statement.

According to FO, during the visit, the foreign minister will participate in several events and engage with international media. He will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will be accompanying FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Munich Security Conference.

The 59th edition of the security conference, which draws leaders from around the world, will be held February 17-19. FM Bilawal will give a speech at the conference and meet with foreign leaders.

On the invitation of the Lithuanian Foreign Minister, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will then undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on Monday during which MoU will be signed for establishment of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Lithuania.

The Foreign Minister will also hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart and the Speaker of Lithuanian Parliament.

In the last leg of his tour, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Hungary on Tuesday where he will hold official talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

The two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They will also sign two MoUs on bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and sports education and another one for cooperation between diplomatic academies of the two countries.

