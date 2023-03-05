FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hints at resignation

KARACHI: Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event in Karachi, expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

He said that it would be difficult for them to retain the ministries if promises are not fulfilled.

Regarding the census, Bilawal said that the announcement of the digital census was not the resolution of the issues at the time of the elections. He added that the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are being held on the old census.

The PPP chairman said that the Sindh government will not support this kind of census if objections of the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah are not heard. He said that a province gets its rights on the basis of the census.

