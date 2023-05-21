FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaches AJK on three-day visit

MUZAFFARABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pay a three-day visit, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The foreign minister was welcomed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) AJK lawmakers upon his arrival in Muzaffarabad.

While talking to the journalists, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticised the organisation of a G20 session in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by India in violation of the global laws and the UN resolutions.

The foreign minister said that he has been invited to address the AJK Legislative Assembly and PPP AJK also invited him to address a protest rally at Bagh.

FM Bilawal said that Pakistan would prove those wrong who think they can suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier in the month, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari categorically stated that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 had vitiated the atmosphere and shut the door for dialogue.

He was talking to a delegation of the Azad Kashmir chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Islamabad. The 10-member delegation was led by APHC Convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar.

FM Bilawal said India would have to go back to the drawing board on August 4, 2019 for any meaningful bilateral engagement.

The meeting with APHC’s AJK chapter took place at a time when entire pro-freedom leadership in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remained incarcerated.

The delegation briefed the Foreign Minister on the situation in the occupied territory with particular reference to the ongoing human rights violations, efforts for demographic change, and attempts at political engineering.

The delegation expressed great appreciation for the Foreign Minister’s unequivocal stance on Jammu and Kashmir during his recent visit to India.