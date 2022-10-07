FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaches Germany on official visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached Berlin on a two-day official visit to Germany on Friday at the invitation of his German counterpart.

Besides helping to consolidate and expand bilateral relations with Germany, the visit will provide a valuable opportunity to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with an important member of the European Union and share our perspective on climate-induced floods in Pakistan and regional and global issues.

Bilawal will hold meetings with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other dignitaries besides interacting with the media.

“The focus of the visit would be on further deepening Pakistan’s economic engagement with Germany, a key export destination for Pakistan, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation,” the FO statement said.

Pakistan has longstanding, multidimensional ties with Germany, home to a sizable Pakistani community, an attractive destination for our students to pursue higher education, and a major investment partner.

“The foreign minister’s visit will provide further impetus to our relations with Germany,” the FO statement said.

