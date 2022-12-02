FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to pay US visit this month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay a visit to the United States (US) this month, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the events of the United Nations (UN) Headquarters during his upcoming US visit. Moreover, he will also chair Group 77 ministerial session on December 15 and 16.

It would be the last session of Group 77 under the chair of Pakistan. Pakistan assumed the chair of the group in January 2021 and in 2023, the group will be headed by Cuba.

The ceremony for handing over the group’s chairman to Cuba will be held at UN headquarters.

