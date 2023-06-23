33.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Japan next month

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on 2-3 July at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed.

Addressing the media, the FO spokesperson said that in Tokyo, the foreign minister will hold substantive talks with his counterpart Minister Hayashi.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science & technology, education, information technology, culture and human resource development.

They will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums, she added.

Japan is a key development partner of Pakistan and the foreign minister’s visit would likely further deepen the cooperation.

Tokyo maintains a close relationship with Pakistan as it remains a key development partner. Bhutto’s visit to Japan would help to maintain the ties with Beijing and Tokyo.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.