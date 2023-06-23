FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to visit Japan next month

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to Japan on 2-3 July at the invitation of the Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed.

Addressing the media, the FO spokesperson said that in Tokyo, the foreign minister will hold substantive talks with his counterpart Minister Hayashi.

The two leaders will discuss bilateral trade and investment, cooperation in science & technology, education, information technology, culture and human resource development.

They will also discuss important regional and global developments and cooperation and dialogue in multilateral forums, she added.

Japan is a key development partner of Pakistan and the foreign minister’s visit would likely further deepen the cooperation.

Tokyo maintains a close relationship with Pakistan as it remains a key development partner. Bhutto’s visit to Japan would help to maintain the ties with Beijing and Tokyo.