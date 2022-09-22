FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges IMF for new terms amid floods

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the floods in Pakistan are a global disaster and should be understood at the global level.

FM Bilawal Bhutto in an interview on French TV in New York and said that an agreement was recently signed with the IMF for economic stability, but all the estimation and figures of the agreement were washed away by the recent flood.

The floods have caused a loss of $30 billion to Pakistan, he added and said that the situation has changed after the flood, and the IMF should discuss new terms.

FM Bilawal said we don’t want aid but justice from the international community.

He said that unfortunately today India has changed, which is no longer secular, its policy is Islamo-fascist and Islamophobic, Muslims consider themselves unsafe in India, it has usurped and Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Hungary can take advantage of investor-friendly climate in Pakistan and enter into joint ventures with Pakistani companies especially in Special Economic Zones.

He was talking to his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjar on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized for enhancing bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

