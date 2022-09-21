FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urges Meta to establish office in Pakistan

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to establish its office in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, FM Bilawal Bhutto met Meta’s Global Affairs President Nick Clegg on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 77th session.

During the meeting, the foreign minister urged the Meta official to establish office in Pakistan, saying that the country’s IT sector has registered strong growth in the recent past opening new opportunities for platforms to expand its operations.

FM Bilawal Bhutto also thanked the social media giant for donating Rs125 million for humanitarian assistance to Pakistan in the wake of the deadly floods. “These are testing times and this donation would be helpful for our flood relief operations,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said after the floods, the task of full recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction cannot be accomplished without the support of private sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Nick Clegg expressed his solidarity and sympathy with Pakistan on the devastation caused by unprecedented floods.

He said that Meta’s Pakistan team comprised entirely of Pakistani professionals. He briefed the Foreign Minister on social media giant’s ongoing connectivity and capacity building programs in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed the company’s interest in continued engagement with Pakistan to explore modalities of further strengthening collaboration in digital space.

