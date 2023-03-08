FM Bilawal calls for monitoring crimes against women

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underscored the need for establishing a monitoring mechanism for crimes committed against women and girls in territories under foreign occupation, including India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated this during a high-level debate in the UN Security Council in New York.

The foreign minister said the most egregious atrocities and crimes against women and girls occur in situations of foreign occupation and suppression of the right to self-determination to peoples.

FM Bilawal Bhutto added that the women, peace and security strategy would remain incomplete so long as the acute dimension of the plight of women under foreign occupation was not addressed frontally and vigorously.

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the very object of violence in a situation of foreign occupation was to suppress the civilian population which is manifested most vividly in the occupied Palestinian territories and in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached New York Tuesday morning to begin a 5-day visit.

On Friday, in pursuit of the General Assembly landmark resolution 76/254 designating March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, the General Assembly president and the foreign minister will be co-convening a special high-level event to commemorate the day.

