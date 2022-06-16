FM Bilawal calls for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that new humanitarian situations emerging around the world must not divert the global attention away from the needs of millions of Afghans.

The foreign minister expressed his views during a meeting with Deputy UN High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the meeting, Bilawal emphasized the importance of sustained engagement by the international community in support of Afghan refugees as well as for the provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

Appreciating the assistance by UNHCR over the years in looking after millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Bilawal stressed the need for adequate, predictable, regular and sustained financial support from the international community for sustainable returns.

The Deputy High Commissioner thanked Pakistan for being an incredible host to millions of Afghan refugees over the past several decades.

Discussions were focused on the Afghan refugee situation and the longstanding cooperation between Pakistan and UNHCR.

Both sides agreed to continue working closely for the provision of necessary assistance to Afghan refugees, and the implementation of sustainable solutions for their well-resourced, safe and dignified return.

